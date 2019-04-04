Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has assured the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of the readiness of the Eighth National Assembly to pass the Police Reform Bill and the Police Trust Fund Bill; before the end of its tenure.

Saraki, in to a statement by his Special Assistant on New Media, Olu Onemola, said this when he received the IGP and his entourage, who paid a courtesy visit to his office yesterday.

He said: “The performance of the Police is key to our nation’s security. This is because, apart from us ensuring that the institution is well-funded, we need to ensure that the police plays its constitutional role in the security of our nation. Across party lines, the police can be reassured of our support to strengthen it as an institution. Funding is a major issue, and I know that a lot of work was done to ensure that the Police Trust Fund Bill got to its current stage in the House. Before the end of the Eighth Senate, I want to assure you that we will pass this bill.

“Another critical issue is the Police Reform Bill which has gone through Public Hearing with major input from stakeholders. We started this process before your tenure, but we can still allow a few more days before it is laid, so that you too can make your contributions. We would like you to take a close look at this bill alongside the committee, so that by next week, we can lay its report and pass it.”