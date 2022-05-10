From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has proclaimed himself the party’s presidential candidate ahead of the forthcoming primaries.

He said all other politicians jostling for the position lack the requisite experience and clout to match him in the quest for who succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Tinubu spoke in Katsina when he met with Katsina State delegates explaining that he was there to solicit their support to fly the party’s presidential flag.

“I am already the APC presidential candidate, the others are aspirants,” Tinubu said adding that, “everybody can aspire and even run for the presidency but not everybody has the capacity to be President because most of them lack the experience.

“I have never lost an election and I am in the race to change Nigeria for the better.

“You (the delegates) are the greatest stakeholders because you will vote to determine who will fly the APC presidential flag. My administration will fight and combat insecurity, we will eliminate banditry and we will revertalise agriculture and electricity power for industrialisation and we will eliminate strikes in our educational institutions as it is not acceptable for our students to be in school for up to 10 years for a degree programme.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Gov. Bala Mohammed: I believe in zoning

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says he will abide by the party’s decision on zoning its presidential ticket.

Addressing newsmen after meeting with Niger PDP delegates in Minna, Mohammed said political offices zoning is in the party’s Constitution.

He said it was designed to ensure equity and justice and to devolve power between the federating entities.

“We believe in the supremacy of the party and zoning can only reinforce us if done by the party. We will accept wherever it is zoned to.

“I don’t have a problem with zoning and I don’t see it as a problem. It’s a formula brought to bring devolution of power between the federating entities. It is the only way and means to ensure equity and justice,’’ he said.

Mohammed said his visit to Niger was to sell his candidature to party elders and to Nigerians, stressing that he would abide by whatever decision the party came up with.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nigeria needs right leadership to address her complex problems – Anyim

Former Senate president, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has described Nigeria’s problems as being very complex that required the right leadership to tackle.

He spoke on Monday while addressing delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Party’s Secretariat in Kaduna.

“Today in Nigeria, many people will come out and single out insecurity, others will single out economy, but I can tell you that our problems are complex and one leading to another.

“If you ask me, the challenge before us now is to get the right leadership which knows the problems and how to fix the problems,” Anyim explained.

He recalled that he had been in the corridor of government for the last 33 years.

“I have been around government and presidency; I have served as a senator; I have served as the president of the senate. At the most crisis-ridden period of that senate when I came, I reunited everybody and the crisis came down,” he said.

Anyim further stated that Nigeria required a leader like him to emerge by consensus with a view to addressing the challenges of every group or section of this country for peace to reign.

“It is my duty, my commitment and pledge that if you give me the chance, we will together, work to make Nigeria what we want it to become.

“The foundation of our nation can only be strengthened by a nation-builder, and the process has begun of choosing a person who will lead Nigeria to prosperity and security,” Ayim said.