Former Senate president and PDP presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, promised to ensure the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, gets a special status if elected president.

Saraki, who said the country was in dire strait, made the promise at a consultative meeting with PDP delegates in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), in Abuja. He said the country cannot afford to toy with the 2023 general elections.

He recalled that as Senate president, he had championed the move for a mayor for the FCT. He added that as president he would ensure indigenes of Abuja are adequately compensated when their lands are used for developmental purposes.

He noted that the electorate cannot vote just anybody and urged delegates to rate all aspirants by the capacity to address the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

He was also in Osun State where he boasted that his eight years in executive and eight in the legislative arm give him an edge as the most qualified among the presidential aspirants.