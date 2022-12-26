From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Former President of the Senate Bukola Saraki has described former Speaker Yakubu Dogara as a steadfast, courageous leader.

Saraki made the remarks in a press release he signed, issued to journalists in Bauchi on Monday.

“The moment that we started working together as leaders of the 8th National Assembly, I noticed how steadfast and courageous, my dear brother and friend, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara is,” Saraki said.

“From his defence of our nation’s democracy to his relentless fight for justice, equity, and inclusiveness, Rt Hon Dogara has earned his place as one of the great leaders and political minds in this democratic dispensation.

“He is a parliamentarian who cares about achieving sustainable development in our dear country. A good team player.

“This is why as we celebrate his 55th birthday today, we pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless, guide, and protect our former Speaker now, and every day of his life”