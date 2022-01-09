Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has condemned the carnage perpetrated by terrorists in Zamfara State.

In a statement signed by Olu Onemola

Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, Abuja, the former Senate President stated: “My heart goes out to the families and communities that have experienced the tragic loss and injury of loved ones, the destruction of their property, and the interruption of their livelihoods.

“Today, as we all mourn these terrible attacks in both Anka and Bukkuyum LGAs in Zamfara State, we owe the families and all other affected communities across the nation a brighter future.

“In January 2013, during the #SaveBagega lead poisoning crisis, I spent some time with the people of Anka LGA, Zamfara. There I met a determined and resilient community that worked hard to build a buoyant local economy.

“Today, that same vibrant community has become a place of carnage. My heart is heavy, and truly there’s anger too because we cannot continue like this. We must find long-lasting solutions to this insecurity. We will In sha Allah.

“I believe that this brighter future is possible because I have experienced firsthand the desire and enthusiasm that the people in Anka, Bukkuyum, and other similar communities have shown for a better life and a more secure future.

“It is my prayer that with lasting peace and determined leadership, a place like Anka can one day become one of the highest income per capita communities in Nigeria.