Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Online Publishers Forum, has concluded arrangements to honour the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and three others with special Media Awards.

The senate president will be honoured with the forum’s Exemplary Leadership Award, while the speaker is to be honoured for Purposeful and Transparent Leadership.

Chairman of Arewa Online, Mordecai Ibrahim, mentioned Senators Magnus Ngei Abe, All Progrerssives Congress, Rivers South-East; Shehu Sani, Peoples Redemption Party, Kaduna Central, and Kabir Garba Marafa, APC, Zamfara Central would also be honoured.

“The awardees were unanimously selected on merit at the last Annual General Congress of Arewa Online Publishers Forum for their loyalty and commitment. Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara are being honoured specifically for providing decisive, purposeful and effective leadership that helped check the excesses of the Executive arm from turning Nigeria’s fragile democracy into a dictatorship.

“Notwithstanding the distractions, the leadership of both chambers provided quality leadership that culminated in landmark legislations which made the 8th Senate and the House of Representatives the most productive since 1999. For example, the Senate passed an unprecedented 213 Bills, the highest since 1999.