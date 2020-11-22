Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, drummed support for the North Central Peoples Forum, saying the zone had played a prominent role in the development of Nigeria.

Saraki said this while receiving leaders of the NCPF who paid him a courtesy visit in his Abuja residence. Commending the leaders of the forum, Saraki said North Central zone deserved a body like the NCPF to speak for it to bring peace and development to the region.

This is even as he noted the failed attempts in the past to established similar forums. He said: “Nigeria relies on our resources for development. You can’t talk of the unity of this country without the North Central. I am committed to this project and would support the forum.”

He, therefore, urged those who have the opportunity to serve in the forum to put in more effort, saying a lot still needs to be done to achieve the goal.

NCPF Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, General Jeremiah Useni, earlier in his remarks said that there was an urgent need for a development commission to take care of the challenges confronting the north central.