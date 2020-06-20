Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has welcomed the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and congratulated him for taking a good step in the right direction.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Saraki noted that the bigger commendation and appreciation should go to the leaders of the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the various levels for the sense of sacrifice, patriotism and devotion to the progress of the party demonstrated by them in the process of welcoming Obaseki into its fold.

“I also thank Obaseki’s colleagues, the PDP governors, for their role and for ensuring that while bringing him into the party, they carried along the local chapter and refrain from just unilaterally taking decisions without the input of the leaders of the party in Edo State. The process our governors adopted in working with the local chapter to bring in the Governor is a better approach than the system in many of the other parties where the National Working Committee (NWC) would simply just give him a membership card.

Saraki further stated that all lovers of democracy should be interested in the emergence of a healthy and strong party system and organisation which would provide viable platforms for people to aspire and provide quality leadership to the country.

In a related development, the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has joined other officials of the PDP in welcoming Governor Godwin Obaseki to the party.

In his Twitter handle, the former Senate president, said, “no doubt, PDP offers the governor and good people of Edo State, not only a veritable platform for victory in the guber election, but also a sure path to peace, good governance, and speedy development. Together we’ll do it.”