From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki on Sunday enrolled 1000 beneficiaries in Community Health Insurance Scheme in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The Insurance Scheme which is the first of it kind to be done by an individual was put together by the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation.

Speaking at the launch of the Scheme, Saraki who attended the ceremony with his wife, Toyin Saraki said that the insurance scheme was established to ensure that people in the state have healthy living.

“Any population that is healthy is productive. We believe in the health sector and we believe in healthy population.

The former Senate President who said that he introduced Community Health Insurance in Kwara state in 2007 when he was the governor of the state said that the idea was later implemented by the Federal government as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS.)

“In 2018 when I was the Senate President, I ensure that one percent of consolidated revenue in the budget estimate for the Health sector goes to the Health Insurance Scheme for the first time in the history of the country.

He appealed to Community leaders to key into investing in health insurance adding that “if Community leaders can do this and Invest in Community Health, we will achieve hundred percent in health care delivery in the country.”

The Coordinator of the Insurance Scheme in ABS foundation, Dr Bukola Shitu-Muideen explained that the community health insurance scheme was aimed at achieving equitable, affordable and quality health for the people including those in rural areas.

“It is part of the efforts to support the informal sector of the society because beneficiaries would enjoy Free treatment for ailments such as Malaria, Typhoid, Diabetes and minor and intermediate surgery for the patients.

Shitu-Muideen said that pregnant women would also enjoy free antenatal and delivery services in all health facilities in the state.

She said, “All beneficiaries are free to receive treatment in both government and private hospitals as the foundation has paid for their treatment.”

The Coordinator said that 5000 people would benefit from the scheme adding that the pilot scheme which was launched on Sunday only started with 1000 beneficiaries selected from the 16 Local Government Areas across the state.