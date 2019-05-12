LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, on Sunday flagged-off the rehabilitation of some township roads in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. Saraki, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Gbenga Makanjuola, said the road project was a promise kept as a way of alleviating the suffering of the people of the community. Saraki had earlier in April 2018, hinted about the planned rehabilitation of the roads in his message at the funeral outing and thanksgiving of the late Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Charles Ibitoye. Saraki, who was represented at the funeral, held at St Paul Anglican Church, Omu-Aran, by Makanjuola, said the road project had already been captured and approved in the 2018 appropriation bill. He said the approval under the Federal government road intervention initiative was facilitated by his office as part of efforts toward boosting trading and commercial activities, especially at the grassroots. The President of the Senate at the official flagging off the road project, urged the people to give the construction team the desired maximum cooperation in order to ensure the speedy completion of the project. “It is to the glory of God that our promise on the reconstruction of Omu-Aran township road has today become a reality. “As the road project progresses, I want to solicit your maximum support and cooperation in order to ensure the speedy completion of the project. “More importantly those residents who have one item or the other like kiosks, containers and other things that could cause obstruction should have them removed without any altercation,” he said. Saraki while assuring the people of the community of more developmental projects in due course, said the road project was just a tip of the iceberg. Mr Adeyemo Ismail, the contractor handling the road project, in his remarks, expressed his company’s readiness to speed up completion of the project as scheduled. Muyiwa Oladipo, the Chairman of Irepodun Local Government Area, on his part, described the road initiative as very timely, beneficial and a welcome development. “Lack of good road network has been our major problem in this community; recently the roads were given a facelift courtesy of Hon. Makanjuola but today our joy is unquantifiable. “Also deserving recognition and commendation is the street light project executed across the nooks and crannies of the community and financed by Makanjuola. “This singular project which had continued to illuminate every street had also gone a long way to assist security agencies in their patrols and surveillance,” he said. Also speaking, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, the Olomu of Omu-Aran, praised Saraki for considering the community worthy of recognition through the road project intervention. Adeoti, represented by Chief Festus Awoniyi, the Petu Atayero of Omu-Aran, said the project, when completed, would not only ensure the smooth flow of traffic but also promote socio-economic activities of the people in the area Reply Forward