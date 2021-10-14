JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Minister of State for Transportation, Sen Gemisola Saraki, has expressed concern over the regular non-remittance of appropriate funds by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (Oron) in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking while inspection tour and inauguration of projects at the Academy on Thursday, Saraki said the ministry of transportation and the NIMASA would soon dialogue on the best way forward so that the perennial complaint of non-remittance, under remittance or delayed remittance to the Academy would be holistically dealt with once and for all.

The minister said however that the misunderstanding is not that of NIMASA’s adding that it is not in the agency’s pleasure to do so.

“Very soon you are going to hear from us how we are going to do it.

There seems to be misunderstanding on the part of NIMASA as to how these funds are supposed to be given to the Maritime Academy, Oron. It’s not in NIMASA’s pleasure, it’s not wether NIMASA wants to, or how it is NIMASA’s duty, it is not NIMASA to oversight it, NIMASA’s own is that you are supposed to give an amount to Maritime Academy.

“We will look into the system as it is supposed to be. We are looking at a way of seeing how this ridiculous problem go away forever. As at now it is not working. The many things that have not been answered versa vis funding, amount, how remitting is done and when it is done.

“We will sit together Independent of Maritime Academy, and NIMASA to look at what is the permanent problem and find solution because sometimes it seems we have a misunderstanding. We will make it very simple for everybody so that there will be no area that we are confused” the minister said.

The minister said she is satisfied with the quality of infrastructures put in place in the Maritime Academy, Oron and commended the present leadership of the Academy, Oron led by the Rector, Navy Commodore Fuja Effedua (retd)

She also disclosed that plans are on the way to ensure Nigeria dominate the rest of Africa when it comes to Seafarers in terms of training, adding that the federal government intend to do this through the Maritime Academy, Oron.

The chairman of House of Representatives Committee in Maritime Transport, Hon Lynda Chuba Ikpeazu, who accompanied the minister to the Academy, said there was a strong need to invest in the Maritime sector to real the enormous benefits therein, especially as the oil sector could not be relied on as the sole sustainer of the nation’s of economy.

“The rector is doing very well and we are collaborating with the navy so that the programmes can support the training instead sending cadets abroad for training because training them.in the academy is cheaper.”

