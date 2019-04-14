The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir.

Saraki in statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Saturday, described the late justice as an eminent jurist, who contributed immensely to national development.

He said the legacies of Nasir, which were replete in his copious rulings and judgements on the many cases he presided upon, would remain a guiding light and source of inspiration to members of the bench and bar for a long time.

“Justice Mamman Nasir was a fearless and hardworking jurist, who approached every assignment with firmness and patriotism.

“He contributed immensely to the development of the judiciary in particular and the nation in general. We shall all miss him.

“He looked very strong when I presented his award to him at the inaugural annual awards ceremony of the Body of Benchers.

“Nobody could see him that day and predict that he was in his last days. But Allah knows best,” Saraki said.

The President of the Senate commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the judiciary, and the government and people of Katsina State over the sad and irreparable loss.

He prayed “Allah to grant the departed soul a place among the righteous ones in Aljannah firdaus and his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Late Nasir, former president of the Court of Appeal and the District Head of Malumfashi in Katsina State, born in 1929, reportedly died at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

He was appointed President of the Court of Appeal in 1978, a position he held until he retired in 1992 to ascend the throne of Galadima of Katsina and was turbaned on May 9, 1992.(NAN)