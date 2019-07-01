Lukman Olabiyi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared that former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and others indicted in any case must face prosecution.

In a press statement made available to Daily Sun at the weekend, signed by Tony Orilade, the EFCC stated that the attention of the commission had been drawn to the claim by Saraki, who in the face of ongoing investigation against him in Nigeria, seems to have chosen places outside the shores of Nigeria as the launch pad of his campaign of calumny against the EFCC and its leadership.

“We wish to state without any contradiction that the ongoing investigations against Saraki and other politically-exposed persons (PeP) are on course, while Saraki and his co travellers will surely have their day in court shortly.

“Particularly of reference is the report published in a newspaper on Sunday, June 30, titled, ‘Magu begged me to help his confirmation by the Senate, Saraki tells CJ Kafarati,’ in which Saraki deviously chose to divert attention from the weighty allegations of financial fraud trailing his eight years stewardship in Kwara State and leadership of the Senate.

“Instead, he is coming up with mendacious reasons on why the Chief Judge of Federal High Court should ignore the request of the EFCC, seeking the transfer of its cases from Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who curiously granted ex-parte order to restrain the commission from performing its statutory duties.

“Incidentally, the EFCC has filed a detailed response against the judge’s restraining order and took up issues over the controversial interim order. While waiting for the careful response of the CJ over the commission’s request, we wish to advise ex- Senate President to carry his cross and allow the judiciary to perform its constitutional role.

“It is preposterous for Saraki to be raising issues on what transpired during the confirmation of the EFCC boss in 2016, when he is no longer in charge of the Senate in 2019. It is too late for him in the day to be claiming innocence over the confirmation saga when every Nigerian knew what transpired under his watch.