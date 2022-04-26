From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mallam Bibi Dogo, has appealed to Bukola Saraki to withdraw his presidential ambition and support Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed as a concensus candidate for the North in the 2023 Presidential election.

Dogo made the appeal whie.speaking with journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said Mohammed’s credibility and acceptability by Nigerians and his sterling examplarty leadership qualities mark him out as one of the best to rule the country.

He said the North East sub region is the most backward and neglected region in the country that is yet to produce President, saying Mohammed should be supported in the inerest of equity, justice and fairmess.

Dogo described Mohammed as a loyal party man who has never left the PDP since inception while Saraki once left the party and castigated it which eventually led to the loss of the party to All.Progresives Congress.

The PDP stalwart advised Saraki to step down for Mohammed in the ineterst of the unity of the party.

He believes strongly that the search for a consensus candidate for the party among the PDPs presidential aspirants was a worthy and patriotic venture that aims at reducing unnecessary tension, acrimony and unhealthy diatribe.

He said consensus would restore the culture of reaching common grounds, reduction of the politics of bitterness and the respect of all shades of political opinion.

“Even if the process does.not secure all of its set goals at the end of the day, meaning that every aspirant participates in the Presidential Primaries, it would have imbibed in all aspirants the culture of placing the group above self, in the partys shared vision,” he said.

Dogo advised Governor Mohammed to build on the success of the consensus arrangement and unfold his grand Nigeria First Governance Vision in the days and weeks ago ahead.

“Building on his successful consultations with wide ranging critical party holders, including but not limited to the Forum of Former Ministers, NWC, BOT, and the Senate and House of Reps Caucuses, he should reach out to every single party delegate and influencer – a process he has long initiated unabatedly,” he stated.

“We want to assure him of our support and commitment on that direction”

Dogo commended the resilence and commitment of Mohammed since his endorsement by northern elders to lead discussion with all the aspirants in the PDP with a view to having a national consensus.

“It is encouraging and this tells us that he’s the man for the job if we truly want to succeed, ” he said.