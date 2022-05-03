Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has advised Nigerians to support the numerous prayers they have made during the holy month concerning their nation with positive attitudes which are necessary for nation-building.

“I do not doubt that millions of Nigerian Muslims who just completed their fasting as well as their Christian brothers and sisters who earlier this month completed the Lent period of fasting prayed for Nigeria. It is the cumulation of all these prayers that have kept this country going despite all the serious challenges confronting her. I believe God will decisively intervene in the affairs of our country and save her from all the existential threats,” Saraki prays.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .