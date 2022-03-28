From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have come together to form a Unity Forum to see how they can work for a consensus candidate to fly the flag of the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The presidential aspirants including former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Speaker of House of Representatives and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal as well as the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed disclosed this during their visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at the Government House in Makurdi on Monday.

Spokesperson of the Forum and former Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki said the purpose of the visit is to inform Governor Ortom about their intentions to arrive at a consensus among all presidential aspirants of the party.

“I’m here today with two brothers, the governor of Sokoto State, Tambuwal and of course, the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

“We are here today as part of our ongoing consultation of three of us who have shown indication to aspire for presidency under our great party and who also on our own, about couple of weeks ago, felt that the in the interest of our party as well the interest of our great country that we should be able to come together and find a consensus among us.

“Our interest is very little to compare to our country at this time which is at a very defining moment. I believe only our party can rescue this country from where it is today and those of us who are aspiring are committed to ensure that we find somebody who will unite us whom we will all support. That’s a better way to unite the party and reduce the rancour in the process.

While emphasizing that the three of them alone cannot do the work because of its enormity, Saraki said it was for that reason that they have decided to carry all stakeholders of the party along with a view to achieving the aim.

“To do that we must also carry along key stakeholders of the party, leaders in the party like yourself and that’s why we are here today. Our plan is to see your other colleagues (other PDP governors) across the country. We hope today to see you and two other governors and also tomorrow some others.”

Three of us alone cannot win and deliver, it is all of us and that’s why we feel that at this very stage of our deliberation, leaders like yourself must be part of it. That’s why we held a private discussion for you to know that we are very serious about this. The seriousness comes from our total belief that it’s the unity of our party. All of us are eminently qualified to lead this country; it’s about us ensuring that we put the country first and that is why we are here.

“What are we committed about? We are committed about PDP winning. Any of the aspirants is eminently competent to rule this country and lead this country

“But whoever that person is, he needs all of us. That is what is priority, not whether Aminu is President or it’s Bala or Wike or Anyim or Waziri; no! It is what will make Nigeria better and we believe it’s the PDP platform

“Forget that issue, that anybody will scatter the party; that’s not what’s before us. Many of us have seen what Nigerians have gone through in the last number of years, both in the number of people that have died, those that have gone through a lot of hardship, banditry attacks and the cost of living.

“This is bigger than our ambition. This is not forced concensus, like the one you saw on the other weekend, this is real concensus,” Saraki said.

Responding, Governor Ortom who commended the three presidential aspirants for taking the bold step they have taken, expressed confidence in the ability of each of them to be president of the country.

“I am humbled by the combination of these three coming to Benue State. I want to appreciate them for finding me worthy to be the first person after their Bauchi meeting to visit. I want to encourage them, they have done the right thing, they have taken the right step as an opposition party aspiring to rescue Nigeria and rebuild Nigeria.

While reiterating the need for the party to remain resolute in ensuring the emergence of a consensus presidential candidate for the party, Governor Ortom, the Governor stressed the need for stakeholders of the party to ensure that a younger person emerge as presidential candidate.

“Look at these young men and compare them to the ancestors in APC that are seeking to be president of this country. The young shall grow na. Let’s allow these youths to grow. Truly, like I quote from my brother, the Governor of Oyo State who said that anybody who is after 70 years and is looking for president is an evil person who wants to ruin this country. Any person beyond 70 years should not be looking for presidency.”