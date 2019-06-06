Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, threw jabs at one of the aspirants for the position of the deputy president of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, during the valedictory session.

Saraki who was presiding, made the expensive jokes when he addressed Francis Alimikhena, another aspirant for the position of the deputy president of the Senate, as mot “a mace snatcher.”

Omo-Agege was accused in April, 2018, of allegedly leading thugs to steal the mace of the Senate while plenary was ongoing.