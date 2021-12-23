By Chukwudi Nweje

Former president of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has insisted that despite President Buhari’s action, it is possible to have a new Electoral Act by January.

He warned that Nigerians desire an electoral act that would ensure free, fair and credible elections and cannot afford to sit back and allow one contentious clause to destroy all the positives in the Bill.

He asked the National Assembly to either veto President Buhari by re-passing it with a two-third majority of both chambers or expunge the contentious direct primary clause and represent the bill in January 2022.

“At this point, two options are open to the National Assembly. They either veto the president’s decline of assent or remove the contentious provision on direct primaries and send it back to the president for his assent.

“Whichever option our legislators choose can be accomplished in the shortest possible time. We could have a new electoral law in January 2022.”

He noted that Nigerians desire an electoral law that will lead to a credible, free, fair, and peaceful process of electing our leaders as well as ensure that their votes truly count in the election and that the rejected bill will ensure that

“This proposed electoral law is expected to reassure the youths, many of whom steer clear of the political process because they have no confidence in the system. They believe the system is usually rigged and compromised.

“One way to bring this active demography into the political system is to enact a new law that will give them hope in our nation. This Electoral Act Bill serves that purpose. This is why, as the representatives of the Nigerian people, the National Assembly must take a decision in the interest of our nation and its long-term democracy. The option of not doing anything after the refusal of the assent by the president is not an option.”