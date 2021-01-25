Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari “to provide leadership by taking measures that would reassure Nigerians to keep faith with a one united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria.”

He, also, called on Nigerians to work for peace and take initiatives that would douse the rising tension across the country.

In a statement he personally signed, yesterday, the former Kwara state governor said: “I have watched with concern the recent development in Oyo and Ondo States, in which quit notices were given to Fulani herders and there were subsequent burning of the property of the Fulani herdsmen in some parts of Oyo State. These happenings have increased tension and unduly raised the temperature in the country.

“The ugly development in these two states are symptomatic of the continued threat to the unity of our country that we have witnessed on a higher scale in recent times and in different parts of the country, including the South-East and South-South zones.

“I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to provide leadership. Mr. President, take measures that will reassure all and sundry that you are working on the problems and that nobody should lose interest in a united, peaceful and progressive Nigeria.

“It is important for President Muhammadu Buhari to rally all interests and everybody at the leadership levels to a round table, in order to discuss and find appropriate solutions. Let me reiterate my earlier suggestion that President Buhari should call all relevant politicians and stakeholders together – former heads of states, retired and serving security chiefs, present and former leaders of various arms of government, traditional rulers with relevant experience, experienced youth with the technological know-how to solve security problems and even international civil servants of Nigerian origin who can help. Everybody must be made to contribute ideas on how to save our country from insecurity, disunity and invasion by criminals. Mr. President, please, call everybody together and provide the much needed leadership to solve the problem. This is a period that require all hands to be on deck. This is not the time to talk of APC or PDP. It is a time for all to work for Nigeria. This is a problem for all and should be solved by all.”

He urged all past leaders and other stakeholders to speak out to save the country from imminent collapse.

“The deafening silence by key stakeholders, leaders and others, who we think should speak out, is worrisome. This silence is a dangerous tell-tale sign that things are wrong. This is not good for our country. We must all speak out and talk about the solution to this twin-problem of insecurity and threat to national unity.”