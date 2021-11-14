From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Sardaunan Gwandu Foundation, Kebbi state, has distributed about N8,200,000 to 820 female Entrepreneurs in Local Government Areas in Gwandu Emirate of the state.

The distribution, was designed to help the young female entrepreneurs who are unemployed, to start their small businesses or expand their trade.

While speaking at the disbursement of the N10,000 to the beneficiaries, held in Birnin Kebbi, the State Governor who is also the Chairman of Progressive Governor’s Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu called on women to form Cooperative Societies in order to benefit from the various State Government’s empowerment intervention.

Bagudu said his administration would remain committed to supporting small scale entrepreneurs as the pillars of economic development of our society.

He advised the beneficiaries and people in the society not to look down at petty trading, no matter how small it is for as long as it could serve as a source of generating legitimate income .

While assuring the beneficiaries who consist mainly of Secondary school graduates of state government sustained encouragement and necessary assistance , he urged them to use the money disbursed to them judiciously .

Bagudu urged the well to do in the society and politicians to emulate Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid, Special Adviser on Power for initiating and sustaining the empowerment scheme to women.

He described the benevolence of Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid as commendable contribution and inspirational.

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu who also graced the occasion commended the Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid for his philanthropic activities towards supporting girls to achieve economic prosperity.

She also commended her husband, Governor Bagudu for his untiring support and encouragement to women empowerment and appealed to women to actively take part in economic activities particularly entrepreneurship in order to support their families.

The founder of the foundation, the Sardaunan Gwandu and Special Adviser on Power , Alhaji Yusuf Haruna Rashid said the gesture was continuation of what he started as assistance to girls in order to engage in entrepreneurship or petty trade.

He announced that 800 girls would benefit from the present arrangement with each girl collecting N10,000, extolled the good leadership qualities of Governor Bagudu, describing him as a man who meant well for people of the state.

