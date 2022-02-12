From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and other eminent Nigerians have joined hundreds of Muslim sympathizers to attend the funeral prayer of late Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba grandson of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto.

He died in Kaduna on Saturday at the age of 51.

The funeral prayer which took place at the Sultan Muhammadu Bello Jumuat Mosque, Sokoto, was also attended by prominent personalities from within and outside the State.

They included His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar, the Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malan Nasir El-Rufai, as well as Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former Governor of Sokoto State, among others.

Late Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba was the grandson of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello Sardauna of Sokoto.

As Magajin Garin Sokoto, he was a prominent titleholder in the Sultanate Council of Sokoto.

Aged 51, the deceased was also the Chairman of Stonehedge Hotels.

He left behind three wives and six children.

His mother, Aishatu Ahmadu Bello, the second daughter of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, died at the age of 75, in April 2021

The remains of late Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Ahmad Danbaba had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

The Governor was accompanied by Alhaji Bello Dantani, Magajin Rafin Kabi, Chairman of Direct Labour Agency and Alhaji Haruna Abubakar Maitandu, the Overseer of Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency.