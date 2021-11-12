A businessman from Kano, Kano State, Ameer Sarki, yesterday, in Abuja disclosed he wanted to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) national women leader position, because of his passion to assist women and position them for political appointments.

Sarki revealed this to newsmen after his meeting with the National Women Representative of the party, Stella Okotete, adding that his intention was not to slight the womenfolks but to support them.

He bemoaned the idea of politicians promising and using women before elections only to abandon them afterwards.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

He, however, stepped down his ambition and promised to support any female candidate who picks the form ahead the national convention. He praised the wisdom of the incumbent women leader and her maturity and inclusiveness in carrying both young and old women along in her programmes for the party.

“We need young leaders like Okotete who genuinely loves the people and serving them well in her capacity as the women leader. We are proud of her achievements and I am calling on the party stalwarts to focus on her because she has so.much more to deliver ahead of 2023,”he said.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Responding, Okotete commended him for the courageous step taken so far and urged him to do more in advancing the course of women politically and economically.

“I am using this medium to call on our men to support women so they can occupy both party and political positions as we prepare for the national convention and in alignment with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari who is a gender-friendly president,” she said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .