Son of the late playwright and Ogoni activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Menegian, has died from complications of COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, yesterday, his sister, Noo Saro-Wiwa, said ‘Gian’, as Menegian was referred to, who also had underlying health conditions, died on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus.

“We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had Covid-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards,” the post read.

“I took this photo of him a few months ago before he was hospitalised. We were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love. Although the side-effects of medication altered his athletic physique, this photo still captures Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own. And, of course, always loving his music. He leaves a wonderful son, Louis. (Menegian Saro-Wiwa, 1970-2020)”

Menegian’s death comes almost four years after the death of Ken Saro-Wiwa Jr, eldest son to the late activist.

Saro-Wiwa Jr died on October 18, 2016 after suffering stroke.