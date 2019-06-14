(Reuters/NAN) Juventus have reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea over a deal for manager Maurizio Sarri to join the Italian champions, Sky Italia and the BBC reported.

There has been no official confirmation of the agreement from either clubs but Sarri, who won the Europa League with Chelsea, is expected to sign a three-year contract, Sky reported.

Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri left the Turin club at the end of the season but Premier League Chelsea wanted compensation for releasing Sarri to cover the final year of his contract.

According to Sky and the BBC, the clubs agreed a five million pounds compensation settlement late on Thursday and Sarri could be unveiled as Juve coach as early as Friday.

Sarri arrived from Napoli in July 2018 and led Chelsea to third place in the league to secure a Champions league spot and then won the Europa League by beating Arsenal 4-1 in Baku.