Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of Abia State Police Command have arrested three notorious robbers in Aba, the state commercial hub.

This is coming few days after the killing of the dreaded robbery suspect, Grave, in Umuahia, the state capital.

The names of the suspected robbers who had been terrorising Aba and its environs were given as Kenneth, Emmanuel and Michael.

According to a source, the arrest of the suspects, who were said to be responsible for robbery incidents in the Okpulu Umuobo axis of the commercial city, followed a tip off.

The gang was said to be going for a robbery operation when

The members were apprehended by SARS and three rifles were recovered from them.

Confirming the incident, Abia State commissioner of police, Ene Okon, praised the gallantry of the SARS operatives under the leadership of its commander, Obioguru Johnbull.

Promising that the suspects would be arraigned immediately investigations were concluded, Okon directed SARS in the state to extend their operations to the Owerri-Aba Road axis which he said has become a breeding ground for armed robbers, cultists and kidnappers.