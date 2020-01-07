Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) yesterday arrested five suspected kidnappers, who specialised in kidnapping and robbing residents of Abia South Zone of their valuables.

The suspects, whose names are being held for security reasons, were arrested at Isialangwa area of the zone following a tip off after an operation.

They were said to have all confessed to being responsible for the attempted kidnap of a top civil servant in one of the higher institutions in Abia South.

The operation was led by the state Commander of SARS, Obioguru Johnbull, who has given criminals in the state red card since he took over.

Abia SARS was lauded recently by Coalition of South East Leaders (COSEYL) for chasing criminals out of the state of criminals.

According to the group, SARS operatives, headed by Johnbull have done very well by changing the story of criminal activities in the state.

The group said that before now, criminals made it difficult for people to sleep with their two eyes closed

“Between 2006 and 2016, there were cases of bank robbery in broad daylight, but for the past two years, the story of bank robbery has never been heard of,” they said.

They recalled how SARS cracked down a notorious kidnap and robbery syndicate that uses a red Sienna bus to rob, kidnap and terrorize people of Osisioma.

The stated that the group of criminals were a terror to the people but they met their waterloo when SARS operatives apprehended them and took them to court.