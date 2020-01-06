Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, has arrested five suspected kidnappers, who specialize in kidnapping and robbing residents of Abia South zone of their valuables.

The suspects, whose names were being held for security reasons, were arrested at Isiala-Ngwa area of the zone following a tip off after an operation.

They were said to have all confessed to being responsible for the attenpted kidnap of a top civil servant in one of the higher institutions in Abia South zone.

The operation was led by the state Commander of SARS, SP Obioguru Johnbull, who since he took over the leadership of SARS in the state has given criminals a red card.

It could be recalled that Abia SARS was lauded recently by Coalition of South East Leaders (COSEYL) to rid the state of criminals.

According to the group, SARS operatives, headed by SP Obioguru Johnbull has done very well by changing the story of criminal activities in the state.

The group said that before now, criminals made it difficult for people to sleep with their two eyes closed by kidnapping, robbing and committing other violent crimes. “But the story changed when Johnbull took over the mantle of SARS in Abia State and has indeed made Abians happy,” the group said.

“Between 2006 to 2016, there were cases of bank robbery in broad daylight, but in the past two years, the story of bank robbery has never been heard of.”

They recalled how SARS cracked-down on a notorious kidnap and robbery syndicate that used a red Sienna bus with registration number UNC 448 FC to rob, kidnap and terrorize people of Osisioma.

This group of criminals was a terror to the people but it members met their Waterloo when SARS operatives apprehended them and took them to court, they stated.