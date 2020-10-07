Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission(PSC), has attributed lack of supervision by relevant supervisory police authorities as being responsible for the madness displayed by operatives recklessness Federal and State Armed Robbery Squads and other special Units attached to the office of the Inspector General of Police.

It however noted that despite the efforts put in place by the IIGP and other Government Agencies to curb the menace operatives of these squad have continued to harass and snuff life out of innocent Nigerians.

To this end, the commission said it would personably monitor activities of the squad and deal with erring officers who may want to continue in their old habits.

PSC Head of press and public relations Ikechukwu Ani, made this known in a statement.

Ani, in the statement said the commission has created a platforms for Nigerian to send complaints on erring Police officer.

The statement reads “The Police Service Commission has the Constitutional mandate to discipline, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the Inspector General of Police. This mandate, it will discharge without fear or favour.

“The Commission wishes to invite Nigerians to take advantage of the Commission’s communication platforms to send complaints on any Police officer found to be compromising on his/her rule of engagement. These Platforms are; Telephone (texts only) 07034072677; 07034072676; Email; [email protected]; twitter handle; @PoliceserviceC2 and Website; www.psc.gov.ng.

The vision of the Commission is to build a highly motivated, professional, disciplined and accountable Police Service that upholds human rights to improve service delivery in the Nigeria Police Force.