Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A human rights activist, Egwu Oghenero Alakpodia has condemned the spate of extra judicial killings allegedly perpetuated by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Alakpodia who said SARS was create to protect lives, has now taking the lead on the rising index of human rights infringement.

He said the police unit has obviously outlived its usefulness and have been commandeered by unscrupulous elements who mean no good for Nigerians.

According to him, “The SARS has instead become a danger to society, torturing its victims with complete impunity while fomenting a toxic climate of fear and corruption. We must frown at this continually.”

Alakpodia therefore called on President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state to act fast as respect for human rights and lives was at an all time low.

“The National Assembly should be vehement in the position on the matter. Not every youth is a criminal. We have lost good men and citizens to actions that should be checked. President Buhari should act fast,” he stressed.