Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Coalition of youths, under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups Kebbi State Chapter, have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies for taken immediate action on the issue of maintaining peace, stability and progress of the nation.

Leader of the Coalition, Malam Ibrahim Muhammad who stated this when he led the groups to present their letter to the Kebbi State Governor,Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the Government House on the issue of insecurity in Northern Nigeria and issue of SARS.

The youths commended the Inspector General of Police and all other security agencies for coming up with SWAT as alternative to SARS but requested for entrenchment of professionalism.

According to him, “Mallam Ibrahim Muhammad called on the Federal and State Governments to address the issue of unemployment which is the brain behind youths taking into various social vices due to redundancy and called for adequate funding for the security agencies to enable them perform their duties diligently.

“The Northern Youths Coalition Groups also advised the government to come out with strategies on how best to tackle insecurity in the region to enable farmers harvest their crops as well as continue with their farming activities”.

While responding on behalf of the Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, the Chief of the Staff Government House and Former Deputy of Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Suleiman Muhammad Argungu , commended the Coalition of Northern Groups Kebbi State Chapter and the youths for conducting the rally in a peaceful manner.

He also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies for tackling the problem of insecurity in the country as well as commended the Inspector General of Police and all other security agencies for coming up with “SWAT” as alternative to SARS.

The Governor assured the youths and entire people of Kebbi state that the state government is collaborating with security agencies to tackle pockets of insecurity in the state and promised that the government would continue to tow the line of pro-activeness.

While receiving their letter of demand the Chief of Staff assured that he would forward their request to the appropriate authority.