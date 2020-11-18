Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Mr Emmanuel Adimachukwu, an indigene of Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, narrated a chilling story of how the operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) murdered his son, Obinna.

Adimachukwu, a school proprietor, told the Anambra State Judicial Panel of Inquiry sitting in Awka, the state capital, that his son, an international businessman, was killed by the SARS operatives and still collected N400,000 from him for his feeding.

This is even as another petitioner, Mr Obiora Akabuike, told the panel that his younger brother, Ekene Augustine Akabuike, a final year student of Statistics at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka was killed by the SARS operatives for no offence.

Adimachukwu said his son, Obinna, had returned to Onitsha on the fateful day having gone to Nnewi to collect his money, $10,000 from his debtor before SARS operatives swooped on him.

He said that his son was a businessman who imported clothes from India and sold them in Onitsha.