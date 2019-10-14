Okey Sampson, Aba

The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Abia State has arrested a notorious gang of robbers that specialised in car snatching, robbing shopping malls and supermarkets in Umuahia, the capital of the state.

This is even as state Commissioner of Police, Ene Okon, has carried out massive transfer of operatives in police formations in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Those arrested by SARS include the gang leader simply known as “Isi Ocha” and three others aged between 24 to 29 years. Others were identified as Ogbonna, Agai and Alozie.

A police statement said the arrest was sequel to the directives of Okon to SARS commander in the state, Obioguru Johnbull, to maintain 24 hours surveillance along the Umuahia/Lokpanta (Umunneochi) axis upon receiving petition from natives over the activities of hoodlums in the area.

The statement also said the commissioner equally ordered SARS to visit all the flash points in Umuahia and restore law and order to every part of the capital city.

Lokpanta has been in the news of late due to several incidents of highway robbery, kidnapping and car snatching along the Umunneochi axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, bringing business around the area to a halt.

Following the success of the operation in Umuahia and Lokpanta, the command has vowed to replicate the dusk to dawn operation of SARS in other parts of the state such as Isialangwa, Ikwuano and Ohafia.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police has carried out massive transfer of policemen in the Aba area of the police command.

Okon said the exercise was to rejig the operational capabilities of the police in Aba.

He said the exercise, which affected all policemen that have stayed in a particular station for four years and above, would be a continuous one.

The CP said the era when police officers stayed in a particular police division for years, which inhibit efficiency, was over.