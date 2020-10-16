Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano, yesterday, terminated the appointment of his Senior Special Adviser on Security, Mr. James Nwafor, in fulfilment of the demand of EndSARS protesters.

Nwafor was formerly the commander of SARS in Anambra, and had severally been accused of killing and maiming many youths.

The protesters had on Wednesday blocked the Anambra Government House and the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, insisting that Obiano must address them before they leave, but they were not addressed, leaving them to stay late into the night.

But addressing the protesters yesterday, Obiano, said he would take their demands to President Buhari, while also fulfilling the ones within his power.

“I am very happy with the way you have conducted yourselves; you have conducted yourself creditably. I have a list of all your demands. Some of them have already been met, like SARS being disbanded,that has already been met. Some are still in the pipeline which I am going to present to the president. The other ones are the ones I can handle myself.

“Your first request is immediate prosecution and removal of James Nwafor, immediate release of all protesters in police custody; that will be done.

“As for compensation of family of SARS victims, the Attorney General and leadership of police will look into this and make recommendation to me. I support your protest, police brutality and extortion is not allowed anywhere. Any police that does that, quietly copy his name and let us know,” Obiano said..

The protesters who were happy about the governor’s pronouncements also marched to the popular Aroma Junction where they blocked the expressway, denying motorists access to the road.