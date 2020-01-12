TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A police officer attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police has been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen around Rukpokwu axis of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident occurred late Saturday night when the officer, whose identity could not be ascertained was on duty.

A security personnel, who did not want to be mentioned, disclosed that the bandits carried out the operation in a jiffy.

The spokesman of Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the killing to journalists, said the officer was killed on duty, while trying to clear traffic in front of the SARS head office at Rukpokwu.

Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said the operational vehicle of the assailants had been recovered.

He further disclosed that investigation had commenced to apprehend those behind the attack.

Similarly, suspected kidnappers, this afternoon, attempted to kidnap occupants of a Lexus 300 along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident was foiled following the presence of numerous vehicles that plied the busy road, from a popular church’s service.

It was gathered that the suspects zoomed off, in their ash colour Toyota Camry car, when the operation failed.