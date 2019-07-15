Christopher Oji

Pandemonium broke out this morning at the Ilupeju area of Lagos as one person was allegedly shot dead by the operatives of the State Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS) of the Lagos State police command.

Youths and sympathisers were protesting what they described as ‘ one too many killing by SARS.

But in a swift reaction, the Lagos State command claimed that the boy was killed by a stray bullet during an encounter between SARS operatives and notorious armed robbers/cultists.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) , DSP Bala Elkana said: “On July 15, at about 7.30am, SARS operatives led by Inspector Mohammed Akeem, while being led by a notorious gang leader Ikechukwu Monye, 39, to where their arms are kept, were ambushed by members of the gang along Ajisegiri Street, Ilupeju. The assailants shot sporadically and in the process, killed a middle age man who was passing by.

“Reinforcement was quickly drafted to the scene. The whole area is cordoned off with a view to apprehending the members of the gang and bringing them to justice.

“Ilupeju has experienced violent attacks between members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities who equally engaged in heinous crimes such as armed robbery, rape, and murder.

“The gang in question, is responsible for a series of robberies within Ilupeju and its environs. They have been on the wanted list of the police for the murder of six persons during three robbery operations that they carried out.

“The command condemned in totality, senseless killings of innocent persons by those criminal elements and will not also tolerate attacks on its personnel by criminal elements and vowed to bring an end to the activities of this deadly gang.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm as the command has intensified patrols and surveillance in the affected areas.

“Meanwhile the body of the victim of this violent attack has been removed and deposited at the mortuary for post mortem examination. The command extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased person and assured them that justice will prevail.”