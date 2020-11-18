Romanus Okoye

Mr Nosa Uhumwangho, a lawyer representing the office of Federal Intelligence Rapid Response (FIRS) yesterday admitted that Mrs Nzube Obi got court judgment to be paid N2million by the Nigeria Police but that she needs garnishee order from the court to enforce the judgment.

Obi, who is a cousin to Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans, took the police to court over her illegal detention, torture, loss of pregnancy and sundry matters. She won at Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, respectively.

The SARS told the panel that the arrest of Obi made it possible to arrest Evans. But Obi who was arrested with her husband said she was still in custody even after the arrest of her brother. She said she was tortured endlessly even when the police were aware that she was pregnant and she eventually lost the two months pregnancy.

Meanwhile, the panel has as at Saturday, November 14 received 107 letters of complaints. According to an official of Lagos State Ministry of Justice, who described the response as impressing since the panel has almost six months, a complainant is required to make 13 copies that will be submitted to the panel.