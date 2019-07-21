Christy Anyanwu

Some casuals are so trendy, smart and sassy you just can’t help but grab them right off the rack. And one interesting thing is that they are not age or body-shape specific. Gender is also not a barrier.

These trendy casuals accentuate female curves – whether slim or plus-size and fit perfectly for most outings. With growing interest in these casuals, Payporte, one of Nigeria’s e-commerce apps is smartly gearing up to build brick and mortar stores across the country, to attract older women into the sassy casual boat.

“Old women can’t come to Payporte except they want to look 16. If you want to look a certain way, you come to Payporte. If you want to look trendy, come to Payporte. We produce a large chunk of what you see in our stores and we have built that capacity to be able to produce these fashion products,” says Eyo Bassey, founder and CEO of Payporte.

Speaking during the launch of its new store in Lekki, he said the company is now a complete omni-channel business. “There is no difference between our physical stores and what you have online. If you buy a dress online and you have complains, you can come to its physical store and it will be addressed. We have invested a lot of money into technology to support this new omni-channel strategy,” Bassey said.