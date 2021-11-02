By Ngozi Nwoke

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, has charged the Federal Government not to compromise leadership values by aiding efforts to privatise the Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano airports to unpatriotic citizens, who want to reap where they did not sow He added that the presidency should realise the inputs of past administrations to control, manage and sustain these airports.

He made this statement while speaking on the challenges hindering the country’s growth at a press conference held in his church headquarters at Iju Agege, Lagos, where he urged the Federal Government to desist from continuous borrowing from foreigners, which will put the country’s economy in jeopardy.

He said: “Sixty-one years ago, the European colonialists led by the British allowed Nigeria have her independence. Within these 61 years, one could imagine the explosion of joy on the faces of our nationalists and founding fathers as they received the mantle of leadership in 1960. They would think then that a real giant was born and that Nigeria’s independence would be a floodgate of heaven. But today, we have realised that that was a figment of false imagination because our leadership system has gone astray, thereby wasting their own generation, frustrating our own, and totally mortgaged the future of unborn generations. They achieved that by nurturing to fruition vices of tribalism, religion, nepotism, greed, parochialism, selfishness and corruption. Therefore, the prospects of peace, unity and progress for the nation became doomed because its leaders where in pursuit of their own wealth.”

Highlighting the challenges affecting good governance in the country, Maharaj Ji , volunteered: “In the light of our experiences, so far, the leaders have proved themselves incapable of delivering on the dividends of good governance, hence the need for them to give way for nucleus ancestors’ divine government of love known as Africa-no-crazy, to come on board on a rescue mission, to save the race. This has to happen because this encompassing divine power of love can’t be kept waiting and watching much more than necessary. It has never happened in the history of the entire creation for mortal man in his limited wisdom to preside over the affairs of creation, without taking into consideration the views of the Sat Guru when he manifests to dwell among men. It has never worked and, therefore, can’t working this time around. Hence, the political leadership must be ready to account for the mass suffering the people are subjected to for no just cause, since man can’t have his cake and expect to eat it back.

“Charity they say begins at home. It, therefore, beats the rationalization of the human mind how the Calabar-Lagos rail line, which is already on the drawing board, with great economic prospects for the nation could be jettisoned for yet another outside the shores of Nigeria. Until the Federal Government of Nigeria is able to give cogent reasons for this, it could dent the image of the president as untrustworthy, unreliable and tribalist and uncommon enemy of the people who has no respect and regard for probity, equity and peace. The proposed project should not be resurrected, until after the completion of the Calabar-Lagos rail line project now in the pipeline, because if Nigeria as the hub of black humanity is okay, Africa and, indeed, the whole world will be okay, with a trusted leader.

“Nigerians should rise up in protest against Miyetti Allah group over their misplaced value for human lives. From all indications, the group will stop at nothing to ensure the preservation, sanctity and sacredness of their cows than humans. Due to this flagrant arrogance in display of zero-place value for human life, I call on Nigerians, not only to withhold their patronage , but to also stop eating of cow meat for the next five years. If we do this, we are definitely going to have a more peaceful, blissful, healthier and stronger life. Just like the African Bull.

“Need for free Education. The Economy of Nigeria is capable of introducing free education to OND level for all. It can be financed by banning all foreign foods, meat and luxury furniture for about five years. Also, place one oil well for the same purpose. Education bank should be set up and be headed by a very good professor and well respected and successful permanent secretary who will communicate with all stakeholders to provide funds for willing students to fill the economy gaps in the areas of skill manpower, it will also eradicate unemployment and reduce crime, in their journey towards making a headway in life.”

Proffering lasting solutions to the country’s enormous challenges, the spiritual leader appealed to all Nigerians for their prayers and support to assist the government in their leadership.

He said: “Let us join hands to talk to Mr. President to release the coffin of Nigeria Airways to us because it appears Nigeria Airways is breathing inside the coffin. With his permission, we can arrange a new Nigeria Airways to cater for the poor and faithful of the Nigerian project to travel at least to various parts of Nigeria to know each other. Also, the former EFCC chairman’s trial should be made public where about 300 plus news media be in attendance to show how serious the anti-corruption czar of Africa Buhari is in attacking this unnecessary menace threatening the progress of the nation and continent and we would like to beg President Buhari to order the presidency to periodically publish names of those who stole and money refunded by force or plea bargaining.

“There is, however, urgent need to beg our Northern, Western, Southern and Eastern political leaders to avoid heating up the country with bombastic political statements, instead of facing life positively to improve the well-being of the people for a greater tomorrow. They should remember the Holy Books information about the creator instruction that man shall account for every word that comes out of thy mouth. So they should beware.

“On the issue of marginalization and separatist agitations, the increasing cries of marginalization by the Igbo and Yoruba nation is enough for the Federal Government to give them a listening ear and call them for discussion.”

