TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Initiative for Transparent Strategy and Good Leadership (TSGL) has raised the alarm over the conspiracy by a former commissioner in Rivers State and others, to frame up and malign the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, over an allegation of fraud, illegality, and abuse of power, while he was in office, as governor of the state.

President-General of TSGL, Chizy Enyi, raised the alarm, in Port Harcourt, saying that information available to the group had it that the commissioner (name withheld) during Amaechi’s administration, had concluded plans with others, including some government officials, to say things that never existed while Amaechi was governor of the state.

“This grand conspiracy is to paint Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi bad before the public.

“The conspiracy theory will likely begin this January with different scandalous publications alleging corrupt practices done by Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, as the then governor of Rivers State.

“We are aware of this grand conspiracy by mischief makers to misinform and deceive the public.

“The conspirators have sworn to stop at nothing because they felt that all their plans against Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has not been successful.

“But with the latest onslaught, he may likely bow out of politics to avoid further embarrassment, because with what they have planned to allege against him, even President Buhari will not be comfortable with him as a minister in his cabinet,” Enyi said.

The group’s president-general wondered why some Rivers people were determined to pull the minister down at all cost.

“Why we are not much bothered about this unholy act is because this is not their first time of planning evil against Amaechi. Rivers people are aware, that conspiracy is now their stock in trade.

“Why will a group of people be angry that Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is rising in politics more than them?

“Why will they complain about Amaechi not visiting a bereaved family personally, even though his wife or other family members died?

“Must Amaechi visit all bereaved families in Rivers State and how will he cope as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria? Will their profile rise if they succeed in pulling down Amaechi,” Enyi queried.

He further alleged that the group was aware, that the conspirators had perfected a plot to produce purported official documents as if they were released by the then governor.

“These concocted documents will be made to look as if they were approved by Amaechi, as the then governor.

“Why will the former commissioner resort to disclosing all official secrets, assuming they are correct, knowing that he swore an oath not to do and he is bound from doing so.

“Our worries are not the decision of the former commissioner to disclose all official secrets within his knowledge because we are aware that he has nothing to say that Amaechi did that was fraudulent and unconstitutional, but the conspiracy plan behind it,” he stated.

Enyi further said that the detractors were of the views that members of the public would believe whatever the former commissioner says, having worked closely with Amaechi as governor.

“The said commissioner has more facts about the closure of the courts, the sale of gas turbine, the agric loans and other top secrets, which are not within the knowledge of the public and all will be published within the shortest possible time frame.

“The essence of these concocted stories, is to make people believe that truly Amaechi should not claim to be a saint, as people see him to be,” he stated.