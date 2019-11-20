Chinenye Anuforo

Dr. Felix Ale is the Head, Media and Corporate Communications of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA). Ale in this exclusive interview with Daily Sun speaks about space technology and the role it plays in national development.

Excerpts…

Space Technology

Space Technology could be simply described as the systematic application of engineering and scientific disciplines to the exploration and utilization of outer space. It is a technology developed by space science or aerospace industry for use in spaceflight, satellites or space exploration. You may now want to ask why explore space? I will start by telling you that more than fifty years of human activity in space have produced societal benefits that have improved the quality of life on earth. The first satellites designed to study the space environment and test initial capabilities in earth orbit, contributed critical knowledge and capabilities for developing satellite telecommunications, global positioning and advances in weather forecasting. Space exploration has no doubt initiated the economic development of space today, year after year, delivers high returns for invested funds in space. The challenges of space exploration have sparked new scientific and technological knowledge of inherent value to human kind, leading to better understanding of our universe and the solar system in which we live. Knowledge, coupled with ingenuity, provides people around the globe with solutions as well as useful products and services. I must say that knowledge acquired from space exploration has also introduced new perspectives on our individual and collective place in the universe. Space technology has become a veritable tool for growth and development. There is nothing you talk about today that doesn’t have space connotation. The success has been impressive and space systems continue to drive innovation, support world class science, and provide vital services that are now part of daily life of the common man.

Sending astronauts to the moon

Yes, it is part of our space roadmaps to have an Astronauts programme by sending a man to outer space. The intention is to embark on the programme and tailor it in such a way that it would be beneficial to us as a people and nation. We believe in the Space Agency that astronauts programme will give us the opportunity to look at things that are peculiar to Nigeria and Nigerians, may be looking at some diseases that are peculiar to us and carry out experiment at zero gravity on how these diseases could be critically addressed or eradicated.

In a nutshell, it is our intention to judiciously utilise the programme for further investigation and scientific findings in making life better for our people through the instrumentality and application of space science and technology.

Leveraging NASRDA’s infrastructure in fight against insecurity

I will tell you that the Space Agency has done a lot in this regard and we are determined to continue to do our best by not leaving any stone unturned in providing the necessary support in the war against insurgency in the country. As you are very much aware, this is a security issue that cannot be publicly discussed as such, hence I will not dwell much on what we have done and what we are currently doing as a Space Agency and strategic establishment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in fighting insecurity. However, I must tell you point blank that it is our determination to continue to play our parts to among other things give adequate support to all Security Agencies in the country through provision of adequate and relevant data. It is also our avowed determination to continue to play our collaborative roles as a critical agency with other government establishments at the federal, states and local government level to justify government’s investment in space. Nigeria is not in space for jamboree or ego trip but we are in space to keep the pace for the good of our nation and for the overall benefits of our people.

NASRDA’s contribution to economic growth

Again, I will start by telling you that these are so numerous to mention. In its twenty years of existence, the Space Agency has done so much within the given mandate. In 2003, NASRDA launched the first earth observation satellite in Sub-Sahara Africa. In 2007, the Agency launched a communication satellite, code named NigcomSat-1. But, unfortunately, the satellite developed solar problem and had to be de-orbited. However, the satellite was replaced with Nigcomsat-1R at no extra cost to Nigeria. In 2011, two additional earth observation satellites codenamed NigeriaSat-2 and NigeriaSat-X were launched. It included a high resolution imager of 2.5m panchromatic and 5m multi-spectral and we also have a 32meter resolution on that to take over from NigeriaSat-1.Having been part of the two initial satellites, we came up with an idea of experimental satellite which enabled our engineers and scientists to design and build satellites themselves. Even though the initial thought was experimental but the quality was so good that it was space qualified and had to be launched. Therefore, if you look at NigeriaSat-1, NigeriaSat-2, NigeriaSat-x and NigcomSat-1, later replaced with NigcomSat-1R, then you will see that four satellites have been successfully launched. In addition, on June 6, 2017, the first Nano satellite in Sub-Sahara Africa was also launched and the beauty of it like NigeriaSat-X is that it was designed and built by Nigerian engineers. With NigeriaSat- 1 and other earth observation satellites, we have been able to cover the entire world and the whole of Nigeria because we have the capacity to do so. The Space Agency has no doubt been a blessing to us as a nation. Availability of data is a basic tool for development in any part of the world. We have the capacity to generate satellite data and make them available to relevant stakeholders. The Agency has intervened in so many areas of the nation’s economy and national development, be it in Agriculture, education, environment, health and other critical sectors. It will interest you to know that, the giant strides recorded by the Space Agency have consolidated the position of Nigeria as a pride to the African continent and indeed reaffirm our enviable position as the giant of Africa. We must not forget that today’s economy is knowledge based, more so a knowledge that is translated into technology gives a nation edge over the rest of the world. Space Science and technology remains the tool for a better Nigeria. It remains the answer to poverty, improved living standard and infrastructural development.

Nigeria’s space technology capacity

In answering this question, I must tell you that Nigeria is not in competition with any country in the space race. We are not out to challenge any country, rather, we are out to collaborate and develop our own indigenous capabilities through capacity building on the utilization of space resources and technology for the socio-economic development of our great nation. Against this background, we have collaborated with several Space Agencies across the globe including the European Space Agency in order to achieve the various set objectives for the overall benefits of our people and indeed our great nation. We are not out to compete with any nation and the import of our space journey was never an ego trip. It is a natural phenomenon that when a nation strategically position itself in space, it comes with pride. Such nations are naturally respected by others. Nigeria as a key player in the community of space practice in the global community is highly revered for her success story and numerous contributions as a member of disaster monitoring constellation. With our various activities as an Agency, the footprint of Nigeria as a nation is currently bold in Space and this noble achievement is indeed a new song for us as a nation and a good story to tell about us as a people. Hence all hands must be on deck to keep the flag flying. Again, I must not forget to profoundly appreciate President Mohammadu Buhari for the support accorded the Space programme as one of the cardinal programmes of the next level agenda of his administration.

Bridging digital divide

Digital divide can be simply described as the gap between individuals, household, business and geographic areas of different socio-economic levels with regard both to their opportunities to access information and communication technologies and to their use of the internet for a wide variety of activities. Therefore, satellite communication technology can play a very significant role in addressing the digital divide by connecting remote and isolated communities around the world. It has a huge potential to offer promising high-capacity transmission capabilities over wide areas. The investment for instance is huge. Connectivity by satellite is the only solution available today to reach growing communities particularly those living far from the coastal cities. Only satellite broadband can enable their inclusion to the digital economy.