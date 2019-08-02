Chinenye Anuforo

Satellite Town residents, a community in Oriade Local Community Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, yesterday took their peaceful protest to Alausa Secretariat to protest the deplorable state of the community due to the activities of tank farms and container terminals located in the area.

The residents in their numbers with placards of various inscriptions like “Relocate tank farms”, “No more tank farms” and “Remove tankers from our roads”, among others first visited Lagos State Ministry of Environment after which they proceeded to the Governor’s Office and the State House of Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of Satellite Town Forum, Mr. Governor Imitini, said not only were the tank farms capable of exploding, their activities have made life unbearable for residents.

“Since 2013, we commenced a struggle against the structures, which were fewer then. Our whispers over time amassed to groans. In 2018, we sent an SOS to the President and governor of Lagos State and all the relevant institutions and agencies of government. We summed it up with a mega press conference held on December 4, 2018. We thought that we had attracted reprieve that would douse all our sad past. But our conditions have worsened as Satellite Town’s situation deteriorated.”

He said another issue of concern to the community is the bonded terminal located at Alakija with its unending fleets of trailers. To add to this is another container terminal being constructed in Zone 2, Liverpool Estate.