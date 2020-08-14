Henry Uche

A delegation of Federal House of Representatives looking at the possibility of relocating oil and gas tank farms located in residential areas of Ijegun-Egba and Kirikiri vicinity has said that its investigations was inconclusive for now.

Addressing newsmen after a two -days tour, the team led by Sergius Oguns, said the investigations and inspection of oil firms’ facilities in the area would continue as more facts and figures are needed to draw conclusions.

It however urged oil firms operating in the area to be more socially responsible in the interest of the residents.

According to him, all stakeholders need to come together to find an acceptable solution to the challenges facing the residents. He said, “We have not concluded yet, it is work in progress, the community needs more of corporate social responsibility but the operators said they have done much for them. However we shall collaborate with the Lagos State Government to know what they are doing because these companies pay tax.

“We are not here to point fingers at the community, oil operator or anybody, the issue concerns all of us, if anything happens to the oil operations in Ijeju Egba Kirikiri area, it would cut off 35 percent supply of petroleum products in Nigeria and it would affect all of us” he maintained.

The oil firms inspected by the team include Techno Oil, Swift Oil, Rainoil, AA Rano, Bova Oil, Chisco Oil among others. The two-day tour which involved personnel from Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR) Eko Power Distribution Company, Federal Fire Service, NNPC, NIMASA, NPA raised some dust following a protest by Satellite Town residents who unequivocally asked for the relocation of all tank farms in the region for safety of lives and properties.