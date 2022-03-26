By Henry Uche

In the face of disruptions within and outside workplaces occasioned by covid-19 outbreak, the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) has reiterated that satisfied employees is sine quo non for satisfied customers which translates into a progressive organization.

The President & Chairman of the Governing Council of the Institute, Olusegun Mojeed, made this known in a remark at the CIPM Opening Ceremony of the Institute’s Conference of the Lagos State Branch recently.

With the theme: “The Business, The People: Extending The Frontiers,” the president said the Institute was not unaware of toxic businesses, bad bosses, entitled employees and bullying in general.

According to him, it was high time HR Professionals re-strategised, saying that the old process of advocacy, strategic partnership, administrative expertise, among others need some reworking.

“We need to throw our heart into the matter by being hyper-responsive to people issues. People cannot be kept quiet for ever. They are no longer willing to suffer in silence. I still believe that if we take care of our people, they will take care of our customers and the business.

“We need to call out bad bosses, and businesses with unfair labour practices. CIPM needs to, as a matter of urgency activate our regulatory arsenal. We need to wake up and shape up. We need to do it without fear or favour, with no consideration for the size or balance sheet of culpable organisations,”

Mojeed affirmed that he was positive that the goodwill and the emotional currency would go a long way in showcasing its stance that CIPM abhor oppression and unfair labour practices. “I see us rejecting sponsorship from unrepentant organisations with bad bosses as a form of protest and distancing ourselves from such practices,”

Regarding entitled employees, he added that CIPM would not give up on them but be willing to offer assistance to its colleagues and HR departments to handle known cases as well as encouraging them to make use of the Institute’s training, mentoring and counselling platforms and modules for their employees’ grooming and inculcating best practices.

He urged his colleagues to take full responsibility to make themselves available and be committed to learning, noting that he was sure there were side attractions for unwinding too.

“It was Epictetus who said, “what is learned without pleasure is forgotten without remorse,” Therefore, I stand with victims of bad bosses & toxic workplaces, together we can, no hiding place for work place bullies,” he averred.