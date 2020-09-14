The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, yesterday, said that in the history of Edo State, there has never been an election that has generated tension like that coming up on Saturday.

The Oba who stated this when the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, paid him a courtesy call in his palace, urged the security agencies in the state to leave up to their billings.

The Police boss who announced that he has deployed 31,000 security personnel to monitor the election, said the Oba’s earlier peace pact with the political actors in the state yielded results.

He explained that the security personnel will be sent to the various polling units to monitor the election and ensure peace reigns even after the election.

“There is no cause for alarm at all in the aspect of the security. As I told you, during the campaign, we have some issues, violence here and there and the Oba intervened and the violence went down and because we don’t want such things to be repeated, we have increased the number of security personnel that are coming for this election. We have about 31,000 police officers that will be deployed.

“They will be deployed to the polling units, they will be deployed to the collation centres, they will be deployed to INEC facilities and to some critical infrastructure to make sure that nobody disturbs the election”, Adamu said.

He said he was in the palace to appeal to him to help talk to the political gladiators in the state to sheath their swords noting that his earlier peace pact meeting with them has yielded positive impact in the state.