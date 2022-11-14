From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Kebbi state Veteran(All Stars) was crowned champions of the Saudana Gamji Unity football tournament held in Lafia, the Nasarawa state Capital.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the the 9th edition of the Northern State Veterans Unity Cup tagged GAMJI UNITY CUP was hosted by Nasarawa state All stars with 15 states out of the 19 participated in the epic tournament in Lafia.

The both teams shared the spoil 1-1 after 90th minutes of play with a goal from Ismaila of the Nasarawa All stars team scoring the first goal in the 20th minutes of the first halve.

Coming into the second halve of the game, the Kebbi team dominated and got the much needed equalizing goal from an acrobatic kick from Rufai in the 26th minutes that turned the table against the Nasarawa All Stars.

However, the champions won the game after a thrilling penalty shootout that saw all their six players scoring 6 to while the host, Nasarawa All Stars had a penalty missed by Yahaya their goalkeeper.

speaking with Daily Sun shortly after they were crowned champions, Secratery of Kebbi All Stars, Mr. Muhammed Shehu who stressed that they were in the tournament to win which why they came prepared in terms of technicality and determination.

Muhammed who spoke on behalve of the Chairman, Mr. Nura Abdullahi also said they are very happy to have won the competition noting that the governor of kebbi state would be happy as he had giving them all the necessary support to come for the competition.

He also used the medium to thank the Local Organizing Committee of the competition and the people of Nasarawa state for a warm reception giving to them during their time in the state.

“I want to say without apologies to the former host of this competition that of the 8th time we have been going for this tournament, this is the best of its kind, the officiating, organisation and everything was super perfect. they are the best organisers of this tournament by my rating.”

“The Nasarawa All Stars had set a standard that the next host will have to do better than what we have seen here. he added.