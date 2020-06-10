Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, the foreign minister says, urging the international community to take a serious stance against the move.

“The kingdom reaffirms its condemnation and rejection for the Israeli prime minister’s intention to annex lands from the West Bank to become under Israeli sovereignty,” Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

“The kingdom considers this measure a dangerous escalation that threatens the chances of resuming the peace process to achieve security and stability,” he added.

He called on OIC members to adopt a “united Islamic stance against the Israeli aggression,” and urged the international community to take a “serious, clear stance” to make Israel halt its plans. (dpa/NAN)