From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has concluded plans to evacuate another set of 420 Nigerians from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

An official of the Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosed the planned evacuation to Daily Sun in Abuja.

The 420 Nigerians, the third batch to be returned to the country in a space of one week, are expected to arrive the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 10:30am today (Wednesday) from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Recall that 802 Nigerians were received between Wednesday and Friday last week from Saudi Arabia by the Federal Government.

The deportees said to be illegal migrants, have been held in detention camps in Saudi Arabia while awaiting deportation to the country.

“Kindly be informed that another batch of four hundred and twenty (420) Nigerians will be arriving the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja from Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, 03/02/2021,” the official said.