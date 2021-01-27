From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government, has said that a total number of 802 Nigerians will arrive Abuja on Thursday (today) and Friday.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the returnees will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Aduda however did not disclose the circumstances regarding their return to the country.

But a Daily Sun source within the diplomatic cycle, however told our correspondent on condition of anonymity that the returnees were deportees from Saudi Arabia for various offences.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that Eight Hundred and Two (802) Nigerian nationals returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Thursday 28th and Friday 29th of January 2021. The Returnees will be conveyed via two Saudi Arabian Airlines.

“The first batch will arrive on the 28th of January at 11:50hrs, while the second will arrive 29th January at 10:35hrs.

“The returnees will be received on arrival by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 and other relevant MDAs. They will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of fourteen (14) days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. There after, the Ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations,” Aduda said.