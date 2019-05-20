Saudi Arabia has imposed a special tax on electronic cigarettes and sugary drinks, extending similar taxes introduced in 2017 as it seeks to reduce a budget deficit caused by low oil prices.

The General Authority of Zakat and Tax said a 100 per cent tax would be levied on electronic cigarettes and products used in them, and a 50 per cent tax on sugared drinks.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, already had a 100 per cent tax on cigarettes and tobacco products, a 100 per cent tax on energy drinks and a 50 per cent on fizzy drinks.

The authority took the decision on May 15 and it became effective from Saturday after publication in its official gazette.

The taxes fall under the category of selective taxes on products deemed harmful to public health.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, introduced a five per cent value-added tax (VAT) in January 2018, to improve non-oil revenue generation after a plunge in oil prices from mid-2014 hurt its revenues.