Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry has shown off what is says is wreckage of drones and cruise missiles that prove Iranian involvement in weekend attacks on two oil facilities.

It said 18 drones and seven cruise missiles struck from a direction that ruled out Yemen as a source. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels had said they were behind the attacks. Iran has denied any involvement and warned it would retaliate against any military response.

The Saudi defence ministry briefing said the wreckage showed the attacks were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran”. Spokesman Turki al-Malki showed off what was said to be a delta wing of an Iranian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) along with other weapons debris.

He said that 18 UAVs had been fired at the Abqaiq oil facility and seven cruise missile had been fired at the Khurais oilfield, three of which had fallen short of the target. Malki said the missiles had all struck from a northerly direction, showing video of one strike on Abqaiq, along with maps and photographs of the damage.

He said details of the launch points could not yet be given but once they had been determined they would be announced at another conference. President Donald Trump earlier yesterday announced he had instructed the Treasury to “substantially increase US sanctions” on Iran following the attacks. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due in Saudi Arabia yesterday to meet King Salman’s son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to discuss strategy on the issue.